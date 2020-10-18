Weather alert: Heavy rains forecasted in Andhra for next three days

The state disaster management department has issued severe warnings to the people that heavy rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh. It said that surface trough had formed in the west central Bay of Bengal, with the possibility of scattered heavy rains in the next 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rains are likely in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam are also likely to receive light to moderate rains and the officials have warned the people to be vigilant. To this end, the state disaster department commissioner K. Kanna Babu released a statement on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in AP on the 20th of this month especially in the coastal region.

On the other hand, heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, including Hyderabad, on Saturday due to the impact of the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. In many places, the hinterland areas were inundated and life was paralyzed. Even before it recovered from its impact, severe hypothermia formed in the eastern central and northeastern Arabian Sea. The meteorological department said the depression was likely to travel westwards in the next 48 hours and weaken.

It also said that low pressure is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on 19th of this month. It said the low pressure was likely to strengthen further in the next 24 hours.