Weather alert: Heavy rains to continue in AP due to expected cyclone in Bay of Bengal

The weather department said that there is a cyclone threat to Andhra Pradesh in the weekend. It said that the surface circulation that continues over South Andaman Sea and surroundings would strengthen into a low pressure on October and is expected to turn into a cyclone by traveling west-northwest on the morning of the 22nd. It is said that there is a high chance that the wind will become stronger and become a typhoon.



The officials said that there is a possibility of widespread rains in the state due to this effect especially in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday along with thunder and lightning. The strong winds are likely to blow in the sea coast on 20th, 21st and 22nd of this month. The cyclone warning Center in Visakhapatnam advised fishermen not to go fishing in the sea.



However, the weather department said that it could not estimate whether the cyclone would turn into super cyclone. According to the current weather conditions, the cyclone is likely to cross the coast between North Coastal Andhra and South Odisha. It is said that there will be heavy rains in the next four to five days.



On the other hand, heavy rain lashed Vijayawada on Tuesday with the highest rainfall recorded in Kakarapadu of Koyyuru mandal with 5.6 cm, 5.6 in Tadepalligudem, 5.4 in Soma, 5.1 in Vijayawada, 5 in Ravipadu of Kambham mandal, and 4.5 cm in Rajamahendravaram.