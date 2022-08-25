Weather alert: Light to moderate rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rains in Andhra Pradesh for next three days due to the surface trough formed over North Bay of Bengal in Northwest Bay of Bengal extending to a height of 5.8 km above the sea level and bends towards the southwest.



The weather department has also said that another surface trough formed in the north-central interior of Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas and extends from 3.1 to 5.8 km above sea level.



As a result of this, light to moderate rains and heavy rains occurred in some parts of the state on Wednesday with highest rainfall of 17.2 cm was recorded in Rekulakunta of BK Samudram mandal of Anantapur district.



However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there will be moderate rains in some parts of the state on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It said that there will be rains with thunder and lightning at many places in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.