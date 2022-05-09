Weather alert: Rains to lash North Coastal Andhra as Asani cyclone strengthens

The state has been receiving heavy rains in many parts of the state due to the ongoing cyclone Asani in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal. The hot weather turned cold at once with gusts of wind blowing. Meanwhile, rains lashed at Narsipatnam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Konaseema and Vijayawada on Sunday. It is raining in Anantapur and Kadapa areas.



Many areas were inundated by heavy rains with roads in Gampalagudem in NTR district were flooded due to heavy rains disrupting traffic. In Krishna district Mopidevi, Challapalli and Avanigadda mandals, heavy rains and strong winds caused trees to break and fell on the roads. Farmers are worried about the fall of harvested mangoes. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in most parts of north coastal Andhra districts on May 10 and 11.

The winds will reach 40 to 50 kilometers per hour and a maximum of 60 kilometers per hour. The director of the Disaster Management Agency, warned fishermen not to go hunting till Thursday and people are also advised to be vigilant. A second alert was issued at Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam ports. On the other hand, surface periodicity formed over its surrounding areas on the southern coast, which is located at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level.