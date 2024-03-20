Weather Forecast: Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh for the Next Two Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that conditions are favourable for rains in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. A trough from South Tamil Nadu to West Vidarbha extending up to 1.5 km above sea level has been identified, along with a surface circulation over the surrounding areas of western Vidarbha.

The trough from Jharkhand over Odisha to North Coastal Andhra has weakened, according to the IMD. Rains are expected to occur at some places in North Coastal Andhra and one or two places in South Coast Andhra on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rains are likely in Alluri Seetharamaraju, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Vizianagaram districts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rayalaseema districts are expected to experience uncomfortable weather conditions due to a combination of heat and cold. The IMD has warned of the possibility of lightning in some areas. Residents of North and South Coast Andhra are advised to stay prepared for the next two days as there are chances of rains.