Weather report: Andhra Pradesh likely to receive rains for next 48 hours

Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days. According to the meteorological department, heavy rains are likely in several districts in Andhra Pradesh for today and tomorrow.

It is reported that from Chhattisgarh to southern Tamil Nadu, a surface trough was formed over Telangana and the coastal Andhra due to which, there is a possibility of thundershowers along with gusty winds in the north coastal Andhra and Yanam today.

He said slight to moderate rains were expected in the northern Coastal Andhra and south Coastal Andhra today and tomorrow. Also, there is a possibility of strong gusts of rain in Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department officials advised the people to be vigilant and move to safe places.