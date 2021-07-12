Weather report: AP to receive rain for next two days as low pressure continues at Kakinada coast

The low-pressure area formed on Sunday afternoon in the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the northwestern Bay of Bengal near the coasts of North coastal Andhra and southern Odisha. It is currently continuing near the coast of Kakinada. In addition, the surface period extends to the medial troposphere.



Amid low pressure, a surface trough formed at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level across the northern coast to Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, southern Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. The low pressure increased the intensity of the humid winds over the state. In addition, monsoon winds are blowing from the south due to which, rains occurred in the state.

The meteorological department said that light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning are expected along with the coastal areas and in Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday due to low pressure. The sea is expected to be turbulent with a maximum speed of 40 to 50 km per hour along the coast.

Meanwhile, Karnataka and Tungabhadra are likely to receive heavy floodwaters due to heavy rains in Karnataka, officials said. In the last 24 hours, 8.3 cm of rain fell in Samarlakota followed by 6.6 cm in Rangampet, 6.3 cm in Gollaprolu, 5.9 cm in Jaggampet, 5.3 cm in Peddapuram, 4.8 cm in Rajavommangi and Pithapuram, 4.7 cm in Nakkapalli, and 4.6 cm in Devipatnam.

