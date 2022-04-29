Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive light to moderate rains for next three days

The Meteorological Department has said that the Southwesterly and westerly winds are blowing over the lower troposphere of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and forecast that the southern Andaman Sea will experience a surface periodicity on May 04. Due to its effect, it has announced that low pressure could form in the same area over the next 24 hours and likely to strengthen further in the next 24 hours. The weather forecast for the next three days in various parts of Andhra Pradesh.

There is a chance of light rain or thundershowers at one or two places today in North coastal Andhra and Yanam. Also, the rains with lightning and thunderstorms is likely to occur in one or two places tomorrow.and day after tomorrow.

While in South Coastal Andhra, weather is likely to be dry for today and tomorrow followed by light to moderate rain or thundershowers are in one or two places on Sunday. Lightning with thunderstorms is likely to occur in one or two places.

The weather today is likely to be dry in Rayalaseeema and light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in one or two places. Lightning with thunderstorms is likely to occur in one or two places.