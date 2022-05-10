Weather update: Cyclone Asani to weaken today, rains likely in north Coastal Andhra

The cyclone Asani continues in the southeastern and western central Bay of Bengal. It has been moving west-northwest at a speed of 12 km per hour for the past 6 hours. Somwa is located at night 390 km from Kakinada, 390 km from Visakhapatnam, 510 km from Gopalpur and 580 km from Puri. On Tuesday it is likely to gradually come closer to the north coastal-Odisha coast and change direction and move towards the north-northeast towards Odisha in the northwestern Bay of Bengal.



It is likely to weaken into a low pressure later in the evening due to which moderate to heavy rainfall predicted in the coastal areas of North Coastal-Odisha in the next 24 hours due to the impact of Asani cyclone

Also, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Manyam and Srikakulam districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains. The wind can reach up to 60 kmph along the coast. The government agency has already been alerted by the impact of the Asani storm.

The disaster management agency has alerted the authorities in the coastal districts.

Meanwhile, the authorities advised fishermen not to go hunting until Thursday as the sea was rough and farmers were advised to take appropriate precautions in agricultural work in advance. The director of the disaster management said that the SDRF and NDRF teams were ready for precautionary measures.