Weather update: Heavy rains predicted in AP, Telangana for next five days

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings to two Telugu states and forecasted moderate to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra for the next five days. It suggested that all fishermen in coastal areas, including Visakhapatnam, should not go fishing till the 13th of this month.

The weather department said that the surface periodicity will bring rains due to the low pressure that will form in the next three days. Meanwhile, several districts, including Nellore, are already receiving heavy rains.



Also, the meteorological department on Saturday warned of heavy rains in Telangana along with AP in the next three days. It said that the surface periodicity formed over the AP in the west-southwestern Bay of Bengal, enveloping the surface periodicity at an altitude of 8.5 km above sea level, causing rains in both states.



The fishermen who have already gone hunting in the sea are advised to reach the shores by the 9th of this month. Meanwhile, Inland areas in the Nellore district were inundated by three days of torrential rains. Heavy rain fell in Allur mandal of Nellore on Saturday due to which all areas were inundated.