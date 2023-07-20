Weather update: Heavy rains to continue for more four days in Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings to Andhra Pradesh stating that low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, resulting in heavy rainfall expected to persist for the next four days. Various districts, including Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, and Palnadu, are witnessing heavy rains and moderate rainfall is occurring in some other areas as well.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Godavari River is steadily increasing, with a significant amount of floodwater flowing downstream and as a precautionary measure, authorities have opened all the gates of the Polavaram project to release water. However, in the Allur district agency, rivers are overflowing and causing disruption. The Rayagadda bridge in Paderu Mandal has been submerged, leading to the suspension of traffic to 30 villages. Vardhanaputtu fish pond overflow has resulted in the isolation of 50 villages. The floodwater has completely submerged the Devipatnam Gandipochamma Temple, including the idol of the goddess.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain vigilant as heavy rains are expected to continue for the next four days. They have also warned of rough sea conditions and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour along the coast. People are urged to be cautious, and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for fishing.