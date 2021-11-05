Weather update: Heavy rains to continue in AP and Telangana for the next three days

The meteorological department has said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Telangana as the low-pressure area has formed in the Comorin area near Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal. The surface periodicity extending up to the Andhra Pradesh coast is also slightly weakened.



Against this backdrop, the meteorological department has estimated that there is a possibility of rain in Telangana for about three days. On the other hand, it has been raining in many parts of Telangana for the last two days.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has also forecasted heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for three days till Sunday. The low pressure is moving westward and coming towards Arabia is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours and hence moderate to heavy rains are expected in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Chittoor districts.