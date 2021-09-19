Weather update: Heavy rains to occur in Andhra Pradesh for the next two days

The Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate showers in Andhra Pradesh for today and tomorrow as the surface periodicity continues in the west-central Bay of Bengal between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above average sea level, with a slight incline to the southwest. The officials said it is possible to travel towards the coast of Odisha within 12 hours.



Meanwhile, the surface basin extends from Telangana (Rayalaseema) through Rayalaseema to southern Tamil Nadu at an average elevation of 1.5 km to 5.8 km. With this, there is a possibility of thundershowers and light to moderate rains in the northern coastal Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. The southern coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to receive light to moderate rains for two days.

The meteorological department has forecasted light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning in southern Andhra Pradesh and light to moderate rains are likely in one or two places of Rayalaseeema for two days.

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert for the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. People in these areas are advised to be vigilant amid heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy skies for the next two to three days in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, and warned of the possibility of thunder and lightning.