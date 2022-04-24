Weather update: IMD forecasts rain in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for next three days

The Amaravati Meteorological Department officials said that south and southwesterly winds were blowing in the lower trope area of ​​Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. As a result, there will be changes in the weather for the next three days in the state, it said. IMD officials have released a state weather report to this effect.



According to the report, the weather is likely to be dry in the northern coastal and Yanam areas today and a chance of light rain in some places tomorrow followed by dry weather on Tuesday.

The meteorological office said that the weather will be dry in the south coast today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow. It said the weather in Rayalaseema districts today will be dry and predicted light to moderate showers or thundershowers in one or two places on Monday and Tuesday.

The director of the Amravati Meteorological Center said there was a possibility of thunderstorms in one or two places.