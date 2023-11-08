Weather update: Light to moderate rains predicted in AP and Telangana

The Meteorological Department has said that a low pressure trough is currently present between the Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep region, and West Central Bay of Bengal and predicted light to heavy rains in various parts of South India including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of rain for the next four days. Specific districts such as Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Narayanapet, Mulugu, Warangal, Suryapet, Kothagudem, Medchal, and Rangareddy are expected to receive rain over the next three days. Recent weather changes in Hyderabad have already brought heavy rain to different areas, and similar conditions have been observed in other parts of the state.

The Weather Department in Visakhapatnam has also predicted that moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Andhra Pradesh due to the influence of the surface trough. Light rains are expected in districts such as Alluri Sitaramaraj, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati, according to the Meteorological Department.