Weather update: Meteorological dept. forecasts heavy rain to Andhra Pradesh till Wednesday

The Meteorological Office has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in the state for another two days as surface periodicity continues in the vicinity of North Odisha and West Bengal and there is another periodicity on the coast of Tamil Nadu. As a result, moderate to heavy rains lashed several places along the coast and in Rayalaseema on Monday. Scattered showers are likely along the North Coast, South Coast, and Rayalaseema on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Office said.



Meanwhile, widespread rains are occurring all over Telangana. Several districts, including the capital Hyderabad, have been lashed by torrential rains. The surface basin from Telangana via Rayalaseema to southern Telangana on Monday extended from the southern interior to the interior of Karnataka via Tamil Nadu to the Komarin coast at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level.

The surface periodicity in the vicinity of the northwestern Bay of Bengal was in the vicinity of Gangetic ‌West Bengal on Monday, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level. The Meteorological Office said that heavy rains with thunder and lightning were expected in many parts of the state on Tuesday.