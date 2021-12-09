Weather update: Meteorological dept. predicts rains for next three days in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh weather updates: The Meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains for Andhra Pradesh yet again for next three days. However, moderate to light rains are already being recorded in some districts. It is said that Rayalaseema districts will receive thundershowers for next three days. Meanwhile, Anantapur district and southern part of Kadapa district is already receiving heavy rains.

On the other hand, the Meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains in the western part of Nellore district and light to moderate rains in Prakasam and Guntur districts. The Weather forecast for the next three days is as follows.

Slight to moderate showers and thundershowers are likely in some places today and slight rain is likely in one or two places tomorrow in north Coastal Andhra and Yanam. While in South Coastal Andhra, sight to moderate showers and thundershowers are likely in some places today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow. Anantapur and Kadapa districts are likely to receive thundershowers.