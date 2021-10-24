Weather update: Moderate rain likely in Andhra Pradesh for today and tomorrow
Highlights
The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn out of the state and the northeast monsoon is expected to begin on the 26th of this month in the southeastern peninsula. Moderate rain is expected in the state for the next two days.
The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn out of the state and the northeast monsoon is expected to begin on the 26th of this month in the southeastern peninsula. On the other hand, moisture is coming towards the Andhra Pradesh state from the sea due to high pressure.
Against this backdrop, the Meteorological office said that there will be scattered showers in the coastal areas and Rayalaseema for the next two days. Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the Chittoor district on Friday night with 106.4 mm rainfall recorded in Tirupati.
According to the Meteriological department, light to moderate showers is likely in one or two places in North Coast Andhra and South Coastal Andhra today and tomorrow.
The director of the Amaravati Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning in some parts of Rayalaseema. Also, heavy rains are also predicted in some parts of Rayalaseema.
