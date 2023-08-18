Weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted in AP amid low pressure

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain forecast for the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains in many districts of Telangana, with thunder and lightning expected in many areas. A yellow alert has been issued for 16 districts of Telangana for two days. Hyderabad city is also expected to receive light to moderate rains for two days.



In Andhra Pradesh, the Cyclone Warning Center has forecast rain for two days, with moderate rains expected in many places in Coastal Andhra. An orange alert has been issued for 2 districts and a yellow alert for 20 districts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea due to strong winds of 40-50 kilometers per hour along the coast. Coastal districts such as East Godavari, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram are likely to experience moderate to heavy rains, while other districts may see light showers with thunder and lightning.

The low-pressure area will have its effect some parts of Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh. It has been mentioned that the weather will cool down in the state for a week under the influence of this low-pressure system. Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning has already been reported in areas such as Tenali in Guntur district and Rajahmundry, leading to flooded roads.