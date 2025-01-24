Weather update: Night temperatures drops white day time hike in AP

Temperatures in both Telangana and AP are rising, with daytime highs of approximately 31 degrees Celsius. At night, temperatures are expected to drop to 17 degrees Celsius in Telangana and 19 degrees Celsius in AP. There is heavy snowfall occurring at night, and humidity levels vary significantly, with daytime humidity at 40 percent in Telangana and 50 percent in AP, but rising to 95 percent at night in Telangana and 99 percent in AP. This increased humidity during the night may contribute to a more pronounced chill and could lead to feelings of cold and discomfort due to the combination of cold temperatures and high humidity.

The Indian Meteorological Department reports that a low-pressure area is currently present in the Arabian Sea, leading to light to moderate rainfall in Lakshadweep throughout the day. However, no rain is expected in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana today. Satellite predictions indicate that clouds are moving quickly toward the Telugu states, but it may take another two days for these clouds to bring rain.

Wind speeds are noted to be 25 kilometers per hour in the Bay of Bengal, while in AP, winds are blowing at 15 kilometers per hour, and in Telangana, at 11 kilometers per hour. Overall, weather conditions are favorable for travel.