Weather update: No scope for rains in Andhra Pradesh for next week
The weather department has said that with the presence of west and northwest winds, coupled with low humidity and the absence of troughs in the Bay of Bengal and the land surface, has resulted in a hot and humid atmosphere.
The Weather Department has said that with the presence of west and northwest winds, coupled with low humidity and the absence of troughs in the Bay of Bengal and the land surface, has resulted in a hot and humid atmosphere.
It said that temperatures in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema are 3 to 5 degrees higher than normal, with some areas reaching 40 degrees. Savalyapuram in Palnadu district recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees on Wednesday, with temperatures of 39.1 degrees in Kavali, 39 degrees in Bapatla, 38.9 degrees in Ongole, and 38 degrees in Visakhapatnam.
The weather experts suggested that these conditions will persist for the next week, with no chance of rainfall. If there is any rain, it is expected to be limited to light showers. It is also noted that there is currently no low-pressure system present, which typically brings abundant rainfall in August.
As predicted earlier that a below-normal rainfall for Andhra Pradesh in August, it seems that the situation is unfolding accordingly.