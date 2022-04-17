Weather update: Rain likely in Andhra Pradesh for the next two days amid surface periodicity

The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains in several parts of the state for the next two days as the surface periodicity formed over Karnataka from Chhattisgarh to Telangana. According to the weather department, Prakasam, Kurnool, and Palanadu districts are likely to receive light rains on Sunday while Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Alluri Sitaramaraj districts will receive heavy rains on Sunday and Monday. Also, heavy rains are expected in the Alluri Sitaramaraj district on Monday and scattered thundershowers and light showers in some places.



It is said that the winds of up to 30 to 40 kmph were expected in some areas and forecasted that the weather would be normal during the day and it would rain in the evening and temperatures would remain normal. Meanwhile, the daytime temperature in the state is 40 degrees and likely to rise further after three days.

The incident in which a boy was killed in a lightning strike took place on Saturday in Rachchamarri of Manthralayam mandal of Kurnool district. Harijan Suresh (12), the second son of Vemanna and Nagamma from Rachchamarri, lives with his grandfather Janaya and is a 6th standard student in a local school. The boy went to the farm with his grandfather on Saturday. Suresh died on the spot after being struck by lightning at that time. Grandfather Janaya escaped the thunderstorm.