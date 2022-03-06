Weather update: Rains expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next two days amid low pressure

The severe depression that formed in the southwestern Bay of Bengal has weakened into a low pressure and is said to be moving southwest towards the coast of northern Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological department has said the low pressure is likely to gradually weaken within the next 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the meteorological department predicted moderate rains in Andhra Pradesh for three days due to the cyclone effect and light to moderate showers or thundershowers at one or two places in coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, the officials said that the weather is likely to be dry on Monday. It is also forecasted that one or two places in Rayalaseema will receive showers.

The weather department advised people not to leave the houses and directed fishermen not to go fishing. The department has also advised those who have already gone hunting into the sea to reach the shore as early as possible. It said that the administration should be vigilant in view of the devastation caused by the floods in November last year.