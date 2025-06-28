Weather update: Rains likely in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana amid low-pressure

The southwest monsoon has fully spread across the country, bringing cloudy skies and rainfall to the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, thanks to a low-pressure system in the southwest. However, the Meteorological Department has reported that this low-pressure system, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, is gradually weakening.

Despite this, residents can expect another three days of rain across both states, with moderate to heavy showers predicted. Winds are also expected to gust at speeds between 30 and 40 km per hour.

In Telangana, the weakening low-pressure system continues to affect local weather conditions. The Meteorological Centre has issued a rain forecast for 18 districts and warned of possible thunderstorms and lightning. They indicated that almost all districts in the state are likely to experience rain.

In Andhra Pradesh, the weather will remain predominantly cloudy throughout the day, with some sunshine expected in the morning. Light showers may occur in the evening in various areas, with a generally dry day expected for most regions. On Saturday, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharamaraju, East Godavari, Eluru, and NTR. Additionally, light rain is forecast for Nandyal, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam, with other districts also likely to see some light to moderate showers, according to the Meteorological Department.