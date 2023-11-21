Weather update: Rains to continue in Andhra Pradesh for next two days

The Meteorological Department has predicted that there could be light to moderate rains in Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts today due to the trough formed at mean sea level and the surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

The South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema may experience light to moderate showers today with a chance of thundershowers for today and tomorrow.

The change in weather has impacted some districts, with cloudy skies and scattered rainfall on Monday. Farmers are concerned about the heavy rains during the threshing of the harvested paddy crop. They are currently working on preserving the stock of threshed grain and harvesting light crops.