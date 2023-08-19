Weather update: Telangana to receive moderate to heavy rains in two days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued warnings of heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in the state in the coming two days and advised people and authorities to remain vigilant. The latest weather analysis indicates that the low-pressure trough, which was initially present over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal, has now extended to the Northwest Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas.



As a result, the meteorological department has issued yellow alerts for several districts, including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Manchiryala, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and Rangareddy.

Additionally, green alerts have been issued for districts such as Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamakonda, Warangal, Janagam, Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Vanaparthi, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, and Gadwal.

The weather department has also announced a yellow alert for many districts tomorrow, including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and Rangareddy.