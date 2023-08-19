Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 19 August, 2023
- TS&AP Sub-Area celebrates Army Wives’ Welfare Association Day
- Kakinada: CPI calls for people’s struggle to save NFCL
- Visakhapatnam: Pawan Kalyan sure of Opposition alliance
- GHMC chief urges denizens to register as voters
- Government bans bulk SIM cards sale, mandates dealers police verification
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 19 August, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 19 August, 2023
- Hyderabad: Neknampur Lake wins accolades from Niti Aayog for restoration
- Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad amid inauguration of steel bridge
Just In
Weather update: Telangana to receive moderate to heavy rains in two days
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued warnings of heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in the state in the coming two days and advised people and authorities to remain vigilant
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued warnings of heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in the state in the coming two days and advised people and authorities to remain vigilant. The latest weather analysis indicates that the low-pressure trough, which was initially present over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal, has now extended to the Northwest Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas.
As a result, the meteorological department has issued yellow alerts for several districts, including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Manchiryala, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and Rangareddy.
Additionally, green alerts have been issued for districts such as Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamakonda, Warangal, Janagam, Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Vanaparthi, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, and Gadwal.
The weather department has also announced a yellow alert for many districts tomorrow, including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and Rangareddy.