Wedding postpones after bridegroom tests positive for coronavirus in East Godavari

East Godavari: The coronavirus pandemic in Andhra Pradesh is spreading rapidly in East Godavari district. Under these circumstances all the activities here are being postponed by the local people. Today, however, a couple from the same district are about to get married. However, in the rush of the wedding, the son-in-law, who had moved in public places took Coronavirus test on Thursday, the day before the wedding, to check if all is well where the tests have appeared positive. The bridegroom seeing his plight has postponed the wedding.

Going into details, a young man from Kothapeta was engaged to get married to a young woman from Billakurru, which is scheduled to take place on Friday. In this regard, arrangements are made in the house of the bride and groom. However, with the son-in-law who has given the samples for coronavirus test a few days ago has got a message stating that he tested positive for Coronavirus. Authorities then moved the groom to the quarantine and the marriage was postponed. On the other hand, the family members would be performed Coronavirus tests.

The coronavirus epidemic is increasing in Andhra Pradesh with a record number of new cases emerging every day. In the past 24 hours alone, 7998 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus positive, according to the AP Department of Health. This brings the total number of corona cases in the state to 72711. In the past 24 hours, 5248 persons have recovered from covid-19 and discharged while 61 people have been reported dead.