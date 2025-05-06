Week-long Ganga Jathara begins today

Tirupati: Stage is set for the colourful week-long Tatayyagunta Gangamma Jathara, which will take off on Tuesday. The Jathara will start with traditional “Chatimpu”, which will be held early in the morning on Tuesday, which will be followed by a series of religious events.

Devotees wearing various attires will offer prayers to Gangamma during the seven days fete. The attires include Bairagi Vesham (May 7), Banda Vesham (May 8), Thoti Vesham (May 9), Dora Vesham (May 10), Mathangi Vesham (May 11), Sunnapu Kundalu (May 12), and Jathara (May 13). The festival will conclude with Viswaroopa darshanam on the early morning of Wednesday (May 14).

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with various departments officials on Monday visited, giving final touches to the preparations. She directed the officials of town planning department to ensure the shop keepersnot to encroach roads and see devotees proceed to the temples without any hindrance. In the vegetable market, which was earmarked for women devotees to prepare Pongallu to offer to the Goddess, the health department take all steps for round the clock sanitation and cleaning.

The Commissioner said cultural programmes will also be held daily during the Jathara adding more to the spiritual tempo. Regarding parking, Mourya said TUDA office campus should be allotted for VIP parking and no vehicles should be allowed beyond YSR statue at TUDA junction. She also inspected the additional queue lines set up to cope with the heavy rush of devotees expected during the Jathara. She urged the officials to ensure no inconvenience to common devotees and all basic facilities including drinking water should be made available round the clock.

Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, R C Munikrishna, RDO Rammohan, ASP Ravi Manoharachari, SEs Syam Sundar, Krishna Reddy, DSPs Ramakrishnamachari, Bhakthavatsalam, TUDA EE Raveendra were present.