WE Hub launches Campuspreneur Program to strengthen the Campus Innovation Ecosystem

Hyderabad: WE Hub Foundation, India’s first state-led nodal organisation for women entrepreneurs under the Government of Telangana, today launched its flagship student entrepreneurship initiative, Campuspreneur, under the Grassroot Youth Innovation Program (GYIP), marking the beginning of a structured 12-week ideation-to-prototype journey for young innovators.

With youth as the driving force of Telangana’s tomorrow, GYIP is targeted at strengthening the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem across Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions of Telangana by systematically enabling students with structured mentorship, industry exposure, and institutional support.

Campuspreneur is a customised program designed to help students transform innovative ideas into validated and viable business models through structured training, mentorship, prototype development, and ecosystem exposure. The program received 112 idea registrations, from which 57 high-potential teams comprising 143 student entrepreneurs were selected for Cohort 1. The cohort represents 26 colleges across 9 districts of Telangana, with participation extending to Pune and Navi Mumbai, strengthening cross-regional collaboration and the campus innovation ecosystem.

The event witnessed the participation of principals, deans, and faculty members, alongside

Sita Pallacholla, CEO, WE Hub; Jahid Akhter Sheikh, Director Social Impact & Entrepreneurship (SIE); and Sri Uha S, Associate Director (SIE) & Head of Media & Communication, WE Hub, accompanied by the SIE team.

Students from leading institutions across Telangana are participating in Campuspreneur, with representation from premier colleges such as Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Princeton women engineering college, CMR Engineering College, Vardhaman College of Engineering, BVRIT, GNITS, Loyola Academy, RGUKT Basar, and GITAM University (Hyderabad), among others. The cohort also includes participation from institutions outside Telangana, including Newton School of Technology (ADYPU, Pune) and DY Patil University, reflecting the program’s expanding footprint beyond the state

As part of its next strategic milestone, Campuspreneur will support academic institutions in establishing and managing their own incubation centres to promote sustainable campus entrepreneurship ecosystems. This initiative commenced with the signing of a Memorandum of Implementation between WE Hub and Kommuri Pratap Reddy Institute of Technology, formalised by Sita Pallacholla, CEO,

WE Hub; Prashanth Reddy, Vice Chairman; and Smt. K. Divya Sri, Director Strategy, marking the beginning of institutional incubation collaboration

Sita Pallacholla, CEO of WE Hub, expressed confidence in the initiative’s impact, stating: “Campuspreneur is about empowering young girls to see themselves not just as job seekers, but as job creators. By equipping them with the right skills, mentorship, and ecosystem support, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, we are enabling them to build confidence, formalise their ideas, and step into entrepreneurship as a pathway to economic independence and leadership.”

Through Campuspreneur, WE Hub reaffirms its commitment to building an inclusive, innovation-driven campus ecosystem that unlocks potential beyond metropolitan centres and nurtures the next generation of women entrepreneurs.