Welfare can be achieved only through YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Maqbool Ahmed

Maqbool Ahmed attended the meeting of YCP party workers in Sadum village as the chief guest. During the meeting, workers shared their opinions, provided suggestions, and discussed future activities.

Maqbool Ahmed expressed his happiness to be present at the meeting and acknowledged the problems that were brought to his attention. He emphasized the need for collective effort in overcoming these challenges. He urged everyone to work together and spread awareness about the government's welfare initiatives to ensure victory for Y S Jaganmohan in the upcoming general election. Maqbool Ahmed also highlighted the importance of implementing more welfare programs for the minority community.

Several leaders and activists, including Sanjiva Reddy, BS Nija, Samala Janardhan Reddy, Kondakamarla Mustafa, Sarpanch Chinnapareddy, MPTC Himadhara Reddy, Revanth Reddy, Anand Reddy, Reddypira, Lakmipathi, Subba Reddy, Chandra Reddy, Narsimha, and others, participated in the program.