Welfare, development joint agenda: Manohar

Tadepalligudem: Chairman of Political Affairs Committee of Jana Sena Nadendla Manohar said here on Monday that the Jana Sena and Telugu Desam Party have forged an alliance to contest the elections to the Assembly and Parliament keeping in view the bright future of the people of the State.

He was overseeing the arrangements for the joint public meeting of the JSP-TDP to be held on Wednesday at Prattipadu near here. He gave suitable suggestions to the organisers at the venue asking them not to comprise on making foolproof arrangements. A separate gallery should be arranged for women since sizable number of women is expected to attend the meeting, he said.

Addressing the media, Manohar said that the alliance has the blessing of people across the State. The venue of the meeting was named Telugu Jana Vijayaketanam—Jenda—suggesting that the flag would be victory of people of the State. The presidents of both the parties would reveal the plans and political decisions for the bright future of the state at the public meeting. The top leaders would inform the people how to balance welfare and development to take the State forward, Manohar said.

The senior JSP leader said that the people across the state are looking forward to bid goodbye to the YSR Congress party.

He appealed to the leaders of the two parties and the people in general to attend the meeting in large numbers.

TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu appealed to the people to make the public meeting a grand success since that would mark the preparation for the general elections. The leaders would explain the importance of the alliance for the bright future of the State, he said.

Jana Sena leaders Bolisetti Srinivas, Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao, Kandula Durgesh, Bommidi Nayakar, Mutta Sasidhar, Kalyanam Siva Srinivas, TDP leaders Prattipati Pulla Rao, Valavala Babji, Satyanarayana Raju and others were present.