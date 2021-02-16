West Godavari: Missing Andhra trader found dead in Bhadradri Kothagudem

In a horrific incident took place in West Godavari district, a trader who went missing in Bhimavaram was found dead in Telangana. Going into details according to police, a Prawns trader Reddy Kodanda Rama Rao went missing four days ago while his wife has lodged a complaint with the police and the case has been registered and being investigated.

However, after a few days, a dead body was found on Tuesday morning near Achuthapuram at Aswaraopeta mandal of Bhadradri Kottagudem district in Telangana. Police clarified that the businessman was killed and dumped in a bush.

The police identified the deceased as a resident of Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused who kidnapped the trader in Bhimavaram was brought the deceased to Achuthapuram.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the motive behind the murder. Family members have said that the financial disputes in the business were the cause of the murder and suspected Veeraswamy and Clerk Mohan. Veeraswamy and Kodanda Rama Rao have a share in the prawn business.