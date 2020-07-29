West Godavari: Tadepalligudem police get immunity boost
Tadepalligudem (West Godavari): As per instructions of district Superintendent of Police K Narayan Nayak, an immunity improvement programme was organised for the staff of the Tadepalligudem town police station here on Tuesday.
Inspector A Raghu monitored the breathing exercises, yoga, body exercises and other activities during the programme. The staff was served lemon juice for getting Vitamin C. A roll call was organised to help the staff get Vitamin D from sunrays.
The Inspector thanked Vasavi Club for presenting the staff with face shields to save them from Coronavirus.
