West Godavari: Tadepalligudem police get immunity boost

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari): As per instructions of district Superintendent of Police K Narayan Nayak, an immunity improvement programme was organised for the staff of the Tadepalligudem town police station here on Tuesday.



Inspector A Raghu monitored the breathing exercises, yoga, body exercises and other activities during the programme. The staff was served lemon juice for getting Vitamin C. A roll call was organised to help the staff get Vitamin D from sunrays.

The Inspector thanked Vasavi Club for presenting the staff with face shields to save them from Coronavirus.