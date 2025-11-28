WG cops bust int’l 'card deal' cyber racket, arrests 13

Bhimavaram: In a major breakthrough showcasing advanced technical capabilities, the West Godavari police busted a sophisticated international cyber fraud syndicate involved in a “digital arrest” scam. Fourteen persons were identified and 13 arrested, while the prime accused, Rahtay Jay Nayan of Mumbai, remains absconding and is believed to be in Cambodia.

According to West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, the gang duped a 75-year-old retired professor from Bhimavaram of Rs 78.6 lakh using a newly exposed method dubbed the ‘card deal.’ The arrests were made during multi-district raids conducted near Gannavaram, Vijayawada and Puttaparti, following an FIR filed on November 17, 2025.

The fraudsters initially contacted the victim through WhatsApp, impersonating Bengaluru police officers. Using fabricated Supreme Court documents, they threatened criminal action and coerced the senior citizen into transferring money.

The investigation revealed that Indian associates procured bank accounts on commission and shared the details — bank name, account number and IFSC code —with Cambodia-based operators through encrypted platforms like Telegram.

These accounts were then used as diversion channels during the scam, enabling quick withdrawals by local handlers, who kept a share and moved the remaining funds to Cambodia.

Police have recovered or frozen nearly 80 per cent of the defrauded amount, including Rs 42 lakh in cash and Rs 19.35 lakh across multiple bank accounts. They also seized 15 mobile phones with international SIM cards, bank documents, digital evidence and Indian passports.

SP Asmi said the operation, executed using technical triangulation and coordinated under the guidance of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, sets a new benchmark for cybercrime investigation in the state. He cautioned the public that no legitimate authority will ever demand money over the phone and urged citizens to report suspicious calls to the Cyber Crime Helpline: 1930. He also appreciated the staff involved in the investigation and arrests.