WhatsApp governance to cover police department soon

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha assured that new vehicles will be deployed for the Anakapalli police in a month’s time. Laying the foundation stone for the new building of Nakkapalli police station in Anakapalli district on Sunday, the Home Minister mentioned that CCTV cameras are being installed across the state to improve safety and security of the people. She stated that the NDA government’s priority is to provide safety and security to the women of Andhra Pradesh. Soon, WhatsApp governance will be introduced in the police department, the Home Minister informed.

With already, ‘Shakti App’ in place, Anitha said that several women have downloaded the app and are using it. “Andhra Pradesh stands second in maintaining law and order in the state,” she emphasised.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said, “The police department is improving its infrastructure for enhanced policing in the state. As part of its CSR initiative, Hetero Group chairman Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy allocated Rs 2.5 crore for the establishment of the new police station building at Nakkapalli.” The DGP stated that the building will be facilitated with advanced infrastructure for the convenience of the public.

Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jetty, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, Additional SPs M Deva Prasad and L Mohan Rao and Narsipatnam DSP P Srinivasa Rao, among others, were present.