Why the alarm didn't ring during gas leakage: CM YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the gas leakage incident at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam. CM Jagan, who has visited Vishakhapatnam Hospital spoke to media and raised important question as to why the alarm bell did not ring when gas leakage was happened in the company.

A five member committee has also been established to investigate the matter as to know how the accident happened and what has to be done in future. It is learnt that the government would decide what action to be taken against LG Polymers.

He said that the discussions are also underway to recover compensation from the company to victims and provide employment to the affected family members.

Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced compensation package to victims.

He announced that government will give an ex gratia of Rs 1 cr to each deceased and Rs 10 lakh for those who are undergoing hospitalization for more than two days will get Rs 1 lakh.

He assured that the employment in same company will be ensured, after resuming the work. At the same time, he ordered the district collector to provide shelter and food to the evacuated people.