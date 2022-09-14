Wife dies, husband critical as couple attempts suicide in Palanadu

A tragic incident took place in Palanadu district where a suicide attempt by a newly married couple in a Colony of Piduguralla created a stir. While the wife died, the husband is in critical condition and is being treated in the hospital.



Going into the details, Akhila and Vinay live in opposite houses in the same colony and the duo had come to know each other, which turned into love. Akhila's mother who saw them on the 31st of last month informed the village elders. The elders who held a panchayat decided to get the duo married.

Meanwhile, the two attempted suicide where Akhila lost his life and Vinay was rushed to the hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The reasons for the suicide attempt are yet to be known.