Live
- India signs repeat order for SIG716 assault rifles from US firearms maker
- 24K Indian-Americans sign up for Modi’s mega event
- 24K Indian-Americans sign up for Modi’s mega event
- In a Boost to Farmers…Cabinet nod to expand scope of Agri Infra Fund
- Plans afoot to develop Vizag on all fronts
- 12 new smart cities to boost mfg
- 12 New smart cities to boost mfg
- MP Sribharat encourages youth to donate stem cells
- President reacts to Kolkata doctor rape-murder
- Centre picks Zaheerabad as smart city
Just In
Will admit only those who quit their posts says Chandrababu Naidu
- Warn -TDP chief states vexed with Jagan’s attitude, some YSRCP leaders are keen to leave the party and join TDP
- Says will discuss with BJP and JSP on filling of nominated posts
Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP will invite those who wish to join the party after resigning from their posts. Stating that it is dangerous if people like former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy running parties, he said that some leaders are preferring to leave that party and join TDP. If they resign their posts, including party posts, the TDP is ready to admit them based on their character and goodwill.
Referring to filling of nominated posts, the TDP national president said that they are carrying out the exercise to offer posts to party leaders basing on their performance. He said he has to discuss with both BJP and Jana Sena parties before finalising nominated posts. The nominated posts will be filled within 25 days as the NDA government will complete 100 days in office by then.
Referring to a Mumbai heroine case, the Chief Minister said that he had never seen such politicians in his four decades of political life. He said the ganja menace is causing concern as the previous YSRCP government had failed to curb the menace and the ganja network had increased manifold. He said that he is making efforts to restore the brand image of AP as well as the good image of AP All India Service officers at the Central level.