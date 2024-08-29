Will admit only those who quit their posts says Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP will invite those who wish to join the party after resigning from their posts. Stating that it is dangerous if people like former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy running parties, he said that some leaders are preferring to leave that party and join TDP. If they resign their posts, including party posts, the TDP is ready to admit them based on their character and goodwill.

Referring to filling of nominated posts, the TDP national president said that they are carrying out the exercise to offer posts to party leaders basing on their performance. He said he has to discuss with both BJP and Jana Sena parties before finalising nominated posts. The nominated posts will be filled within 25 days as the NDA government will complete 100 days in office by then.

Referring to a Mumbai heroine case, the Chief Minister said that he had never seen such politicians in his four decades of political life. He said the ganja menace is causing concern as the previous YSRCP government had failed to curb the menace and the ganja network had increased manifold. He said that he is making efforts to restore the brand image of AP as well as the good image of AP All India Service officers at the Central level.