Will beautify Guntur: Mayor

Guntur: Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra said the Guntur Municipal Corporation will beautify the city and develop greenery. He along with the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu addressed a meeting with the people’s representatives, NGOs and officials at the GMC Council Hall here on Monday.

He said they will make stakeholders as partners in Guntur city beautification. GMC will take up a massive tree plantation programme soon and distribute saplings through the corporators. He further said that the GMC will set up vending zones in the city and instructed the town planning officials to remove encroachments.

He warned that they will take action against unauthorised constructions.

GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said the GMC will plant 5 lakh seedlings during this season and assured that they will take steps to develop the city with the suggestions given by senior citizens and people’s representatives. Later, stakeholders made suggestions on vending zones and mission green.

Guntur city planner Rambabu and CMO Dr Amrutham were present.