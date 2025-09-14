Will fight against medical colleges’ privatisation: Roja

Tirupati: YSR Congress Party has reiterated its strong opposition to the State government’s decision to develop medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, terming it as privatisation of education sector. Former Minister and Nagari former MLA RK Roja on Saturday declared that her party would fight against the move ‘tooth and nail’ and also explore legal recourse if the decision is not rolled back.

Speaking to reporters, Roja said that while former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his first term, initiated 17 medical colleges across the State - five of which are already functional and several others nearing completion – and the present coalition government led by TDP has opted for privatisation instead of completing the projects. “Chandrababu Naidu, despite being in power for four terms, could not establish even a single medical college, whereas Jagan initiated 17 in one term. Privatisation of medical education is unacceptable, and we will resist it with all stakeholders,” she asserted.

Roja lashed out at TDP leaders and ministers for making ‘uncharitable remarks’ against the former Chief Minister, stating that those with no understanding of how a medical college is developed have no right to speak against YSRCP leadership. She questioned how Chandrababu, who raised loans of over Rs 1.97 lakh crore, failed to complete colleges initiated by YSRCP and demanded accountability on financial management and poll promises.

Targeting coalition Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, S Savitha, K Atchannaidu, the YSRCP leader alleged that they were parroting party lines rather than opposing privatisation in education, agriculture and other crucial sectors. She challenged them to visit the colleges established by YSRCP and see the progress for themselves. “It takes seven to eight years to complete a medical college, and even Mangalagiri AIIMS took nine years. Without knowing basic facts, the TDP and its allies are spreading false propaganda,” she said.

Roja further alleged that the coalition ministers are neglecting farmers’ issues, including shortage of urea, and instead indulging in political attacks on YSRCP. She accused the ruling leadership of being inaccessible to people, camping in Hyderabad on weekends, unlike Jagan who is “always available to the people.”

Highlighting that the coalition government failed to deliver on its promises, she said their own ‘Super Six Success Meet’ turned into a flop show as three main promises went missing from the advertisement. “On the other hand, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled 99 percent of his manifesto promises,” she asserted, vowing that YSRCP would continue its fight until the privatization decision is withdrawn.