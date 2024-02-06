Will make Nellore as mosquito-free city: Ponguru

Nellore: TDP city unit along with Jana Sena Party (JSP) intensified electioneering after the TDP high command officially announced the name of Ponguru Narayana as its nominee for Nellore city on Monday.

After a series of meetings with party cadres and political alley JSP, leaders and activists were divided into teams and have been meeting public at their step and seeking franchise exercising in favour of TDP in 2024 elections.

Party nominee P Narayana conducted campaign at Saibaba temple and Children's park in 14th division and assured people that he would transform Nellore as mosquito-free city if people elect him in the coming elections. He detailed the developmental activities conducted by TDP between 2014 and 2019.

On the other hand, TDP Nellore parliament in-charge Shaik Abdul Aziz met people at their houses step in 52nd division and appealed them not to vote in favour of YSRCP in the coming elections, warning them that they will have experience if they do so. He said that when TDP transformed the State as industrial hub, the YSRCP has converted it as centre for ganja smuggling.

TDP leaders Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Ikbal, Pasha Mohiddin, SK Rajak and others were present.