Will not spare anyone defaming TTD, says Subramanian Swamy

Tirupati: BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr Subramanian Swamy said that he will not spare anyone trying to malign TTD. He was here on Thursday to file an appeal on behalf of the TTD requesting the court not to consider reply filed by a vernacular media house after being given 90 days. He said he will again again attend the court on Friday as the hearing is scheduled.



It may be noted here that the MP was appointed by TTD as its representative to present the argument before court against the news channel and he filed a defamation case (OS No. 44/2021) in 10th additional district court here demanding Rs 100 crore damages for 'falsely' alleging that it had erected a cross on Tirumala hills encouraging Christianity.

The petitioner Swamy said in his plea that the news which was telecast by the vernacular channel was baseless and malicious.

Speaking to media after filing an appeal not to admit the reply from the channel, Swamy said that he will not spare anyone who try to defame TTD which is the largest religious Hindu organisation in the world.