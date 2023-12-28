Will work under leadership of YS Jagan no matter what, says Kadiri MLA

The Kadiri MLA Dr. PV Siddareddy held a press conference at party office along with party leaders and responded to recent news and stated that they are all working under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and emphasized the need for everyone to follow the decisions made by the party leadership.

He expressed his willingness to engage in discussions with senior members and make decisions without any bias. He mentioned that the flag of the YSR Congress Party has been raised twice in the Kadiri Constituency, and it will be raised for the third time as well. The MLA urged everyone to respect and adhere to the party's decisions.

He expressed gratitude and respect towards the party ranks who have shown them affection and stated that they will work together, regardless of party lines, to ensure the victory of the YSR Congress Party in the constituency, following the decisions made by Jagan's leadership.