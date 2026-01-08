Wise utilisation of water resources true wisdom: Dinakar

Amaravati: Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the Implementation of the 20-Point Programme (Viksit Bharat – Swarna Andhra Pradesh), has asserted that the wise and scientific utilisation of water resources is the key to Andhra Pradesh playing a meaningful role in building Viksit Bharat.Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday, he underlined that efficient water management is not merely a development need but a matter of long-term wisdom.

He stated that the Godavari–Penna River interlinking, with the Nallamala Sagar (Veligonda) project as its backbone, is crucial for optimally utilising surplus floodwaters that otherwise flow wastefully into the sea. Andhra Pradesh, he said, has a natural and legitimate right over the surplus waters of the Godavari and Krishna rivers. Through the Godavari–Veligonda link, drinking water will be ensured for nearly 60 lakh people and irrigation facilities provided to about 9.5 lakh acres, while also addressing chronic drought and fluoride contamination in West Prakasam, Nellore and Maidukuru regions of Kadapa district—without causing loss to any other state.

Dinakar pointed out that Schedule XI of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act clearly recognises Veligonda as an ongoing project of the undivided state, making objections to it baseless. He explained that Andhra Pradesh requires 150.50 TMC of water for already approved projects like Telugu Ganga, Galeru–Nagari, Handri–Neeva and Veligonda, for which surplus waters from Srisailam are the only lawful source.

Criticising the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he alleged gross neglect of water projects, citing gate collapses at Pincha and Gundlakamma, stagnation of Polavaram works, and misleading inaugurations of incomplete projects. In contrast, he said the present coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has revived water projects across the state and is resolutely working to interlink Godavari waters to secure drinking water and irrigation for future generations. “Protecting Andhra Pradesh’s rightful water share and utilising surplus waters efficiently is not just necessity—it is wisdom,” he concluded.