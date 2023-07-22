Woes of flood affected in Polavaram mandals

Rampachodavaram (ASR district): As the people in Polavaram mandals are facing problems with floodwater, CPM leaders went in a boat in Godavari flood-hit Sriramagiri village in VR Puram mandal on Friday and visited the victims. CPM district committee member Poonam Satyanarayana demanded 5 litres of kerosene per house for the victims. He also requested to give vegetables, rice and tarpaulins.

MLC Anantha Babu and MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi visited the flood-affected villages in Koonavaram and VR Puram mandals and visited the victims. Anantha Babu asked the people of lowland areas to be vigilant in view of the rising flood. He asked them to move to rehabilitation centres, informing them that all facilities have been arranged for them at rescue centres. The condition of the villagers of Vaddigudem in VR Puram mandal has become miserable, since the village was trapped in floodwater. Due to the non-availability of boats, even essential supplies could not be provided.

Sub-Collector Shubham Bansal visited Tekubaka village of Kunavaram mandal. Keeping in view the rains in the upper States, people have been advised to be extremely alert. He asked them to go to the rehabilitation centres.