Woman carried in doli to cast vote in remote tribal village, showcasing spirit of democracy

In a heartwarming display of dedication to democracy, a woman in Alluri Seetharamaraju district of Andhra Pradesh was carried in a doli to cast her vote in the ongoing elections. The remote tribal village where she resides lacks proper road facilities, making it difficult for residents to access polling booths.
Despite the challenges posed by the lack of infrastructure, the woman was determined to exercise her democratic right. Her fellow villagers came together to ensure that she was able to reach the polling station and cast her vote.
This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of voter participation and the need for all citizens to take part in the democratic process. It is a powerful example of the lengths to which people are willing to go in order to have their voices heard and make a difference in the governance of their country.
As the elections continue, it is hoped that more people will be inspired by the actions of this woman and her community, and will make the effort to vote, regardless of any obstacles they may face. Democracy thrives on the participation of all citizens, and every vote counts in shaping the future of our nation.