Women exhorted to turn entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha called for advancing the government slogan ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’ as a grand movement in order to propel the State’s industrial sector toward progress, promote large-scale investments, entrepreneurship, employment, and innovation. He urged for achieving industrial progress under this slogan.

Dr Lakshmisha inaugurated a workshop on ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’ at farmers’ training centre here on Friday. He inspected product stalls set up by various organisations successfully led by women.

As part of the programme, Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of Andhra Pradesh (ALEAP) representatives explained the pivotal role it plays in transforming small ideas into successful business projects. Eight entrepreneurs, who are already successfully running industries, shared their operations and expressed readiness to guide women aspiring to become entrepreneurs in the future.

These entrepreneurs - Punarbhava Shaktivel (Punarbhava Sustainable Products), Ch Jithendriya (Akruti Biogreen), Keerthana (9 Nutz), Madhuri (Sri Shyamalamba Food Products), Srikanth (Srikanth Industries Pvt Ltd), Naveen (Twils), D Vijayadurga (Sri Sahasra Industries), and Parvathi (Man Urban Bowl) - provided valuable suggestions to women from self-help groups (SHGs). They emphasised that with strong determination and aspiration, one can succeed and provide employment to others, even without initial capital.

Dr Lakshmisha, later addressing the media, explained the workshop’s objectives. He stated that the government has unveiled the ambitious Swarnandhra @ 2047 vision document to achieve sustainable development across all sectors and create a poverty-free state. Awareness programmes are being conducted for approximately 4.5 lakh SHG women with the government’s goal being to see every woman become an entrepreneur.

The Collector stated that NTR district’s per capita income in 2024-25 is Rs 2.52 lakh with a target of reaching Rs 55 lakh by 2047. He urged aspiring entrepreneurs to take inspiration from women entrepreneurs who, with an investment of Rs 2 lakh, have achieved turnovers worth crores.