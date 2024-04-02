Women gave warm welcome to TDP-Janasena-BJP joint candidate

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming elections, women in the 19th ward have come out in support of the TDP-Janasena-BJP joint candidate. These women have highlighted the various benefits that women can expect if the Telugu Desam Party comes to power.

One of the key promises made by the TDP is to provide free bus travel for women across the state. Additionally, female children above 18 years will receive 15 hundred rupees per month, and three cooking gas cylinders will be provided free of cost. These initiatives aim to empower women financially and ensure their well-being.

The TDP has a strong track record of advocating for women's rights. They have introduced policies that give women a share in property rights, provide ration cards, houses, and house plots in the name of women. The party also played a key role in designing the Dwakra system, which has helped women achieve financial independence.

As the election approaches, women in the 19th ward are urged to vote for the TDP-Janasena-BJP joint candidate on the bicycle symbol. Kavya, the MLA candidate, and Vemireddy, the MP candidate, have appealed to women to support them in order to bring about positive change for women in the region. Let's come together and make our voices heard for a better future for all women.