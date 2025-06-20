Women in distress can approach NCW any time

Tirupati: Women in distress or seeking protection can approach National Commission for women at any time through Email/help line for redressal, stated National Commission for Women (NCW) member Dr Archana Majumdar. She participated in a meeting held here on Thursday as part of ‘Rastriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwar, Jan Sunwai’, an initiative taken up by NCW to solve women’s problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Archana said the affected women can complain to the NCW help line for immediate action. She informed the meeting aims to resolve long pending cases related to women including dowry harassment, cybercrimes, sexual harassment, domestic violence and also financial problems.

In this connection, she observed more women related cases are pending in Andhra Pradesh and hoped that the authorities will take necessary steps to solve all the pending cases. More cases related to various women issues in Tirupati district also brought before the commission and assured to resolve them expeditiously.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said cases from eight districts including Tirupati were taken up in the Mahila Jan Sunwai held here and the Commission reviewed the status of every case and gave instructions to the district authorities to solve them promptly.

The district administration along with the police on its part committed to protect women rights, safety and also solved the problems faced by them. The Women and Child Welfare department also taking up the cases they received and wanted the department to resolve more cases of women.

The Collector highlighted that this is an excellent platform for women to express their concerns and seek protection. He also suggested to investigate and resolve the cases that were brought to the attention of Women and Child Welfare department, then the number of pending cases would significantly decrease. He encouraged every woman present to submit their grievances to the Women Commission.

District SP Harshavardhan Raju said women can approach the police at any time for help and every step will be taken to ensure justice to the women. He added that the National Commission and its team would listen to the issues and guide the petitioners and what precautions to take and how to resolve their problems ensuring they receive justice quickly.

Member Rokaya Begum, advocates Kanchi Shyamala, Komaladevi Sarada, Neshama Chowdary and Chandrasekhar, district women and child welfare officer Vasantha Bai, police personnel from Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Kadapa districts participated.