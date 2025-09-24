Live
Women ministers, members wear red saris
Guntur: Women ministers, MLAs and MLCs of the coalition government appeared in the Assembly and Legislative Council on Tuesday following a special navaratri dress code. As part of the celebrations, coalition women leaders wore red attire in line with the Gayatri Devi alankaram theme.
Home minister V Anitha said, “We are following this dress code to send a positive message about our culture and traditions. In accordance with Gayatri Devi’s adornment, everyone has come dressed in red sarees. We prayed to Goddess Durga to keep the State cool and peaceful.”
Conveying her warm greetings, home minister Vanitha wished everyone a happy and blessed navaratri.
