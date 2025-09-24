Women ministers, members wear red saris

Guntur: Women ministers, MLAs and MLCs of the coalition government appeared in the Assembly and Legislative Council on Tuesday following a special navaratri dress code. As part of the celebrations, coalition women leaders wore red attire in line with the Gayatri Devi alankaram theme.

Home minister V Anitha said, “We are following this dress code to send a positive message about our culture and traditions. In accordance with Gayatri Devi’s adornment, everyone has come dressed in red sarees. We prayed to Goddess Durga to keep the State cool and peaceful.”

Conveying her warm greetings, home minister Vanitha wished everyone a happy and blessed navaratri.

Home minister V Anitha, minister for ST welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani, minister for handlooms and BC welfare S Savitha, women MLAs, MLCs wear red saris on the occasion of Sarannavaratrulu celebrations to attend Assembly and Legislative Council sessions on Tuesday